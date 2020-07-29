Skip to Content
today at 10:32 pm
Published 1:53 pm

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 29 at 1:53PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of
116 to 122.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Continued hot into Sunday with highs around
115, followed by gradual cooling to 108 Wednesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

