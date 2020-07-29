Skip to Content
July 30, 2020 6:05 am
Published 9:59 pm

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 29 at 9:59PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gradual cooling Sunday and Monday..
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

