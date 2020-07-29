Skip to Content
July 30, 2020 6:05 am
July 29, 2020 9:59 pm

Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 9:59PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 108 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gradual cooling Sunday and Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

