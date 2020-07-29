Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 9:59PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County
Mountains below 5,000 feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gradual cooling Sunday and Monday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.