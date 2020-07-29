Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 9:59PM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County

Mountains below 5,000 feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gradual cooling Sunday and Monday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.