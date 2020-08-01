Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 2:51AM PDT until August 1 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to

108.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Not as hot on Sunday with continued

cooling through next week.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up

on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never

be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.