Excessive Heat Warning issued August 12 at 9:53PM PDT until August 17 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100
to 120 possible, hottest in the deserts and Inland Empire.
* WHERE…Deserts, valleys, mountains below 5000 feet, and
inland Orange County.
* WHEN…Friday through Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures expected…
Inland Empire…………..100 to 110
Inland Orange County……..96 to 103
High Deserts……………102 to 112
San Diego County Valleys….95 to 105
Mountains below 5000 feet…92 to 102
Lower Deserts…………..114 to 120
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.