Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 3:33AM PDT until August 17 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110-125
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Friday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM
MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures of 110-115 expected for
the Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite, Pahrump, and the Morongo Basin;
116-120 expected for the Colorado River Valley including Lake
Havasu City, Needles, Bullhead City and Laughlin; 120-125
expected for Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.