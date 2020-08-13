Excessive Heat Warning issued August 13 at 4:10AM PDT until August 17 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 98

to 118 possible, hottest in the deserts and Inland Empire.

* WHERE…Deserts, valleys, mountains below 5000 feet, and inland

Orange County.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures expected…

Inland Empire…………..100 to 108

Inland Orange County……..94 to 100

High Deserts……………102 to 110

San Diego County Valleys….92 to 104

Mountains below 5000 feet…92 to 102

Lower Deserts…………..114 to 118

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.