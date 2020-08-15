Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 1:47PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 142 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a stationary thunderstorm
just north of Big Pines. This thunderstorm is stationary and has
produced just over an inch of rain so far. While the bulk of the
heavy rain is falling over LA County, runoff down the mountains
could impact the foothills and portions of Pinon Pines. Another
thunderstorm was developing 2 miles west of Victorville and
drifting north. This could produce flooding of some roads and
washes as well.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Adelanto, Pinon
Hills, El Mirage, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Helendale and Oro
Grande.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
