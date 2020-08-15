Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 1:47PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 142 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a stationary thunderstorm

just north of Big Pines. This thunderstorm is stationary and has

produced just over an inch of rain so far. While the bulk of the

heavy rain is falling over LA County, runoff down the mountains

could impact the foothills and portions of Pinon Pines. Another

thunderstorm was developing 2 miles west of Victorville and

drifting north. This could produce flooding of some roads and

washes as well.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Adelanto, Pinon

Hills, El Mirage, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Helendale and Oro

Grande.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.