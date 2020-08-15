Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 2:56PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 251 PM PDT, thunderstorms continued just north of Big Pines and

Wrightwood and were nearly stationary. The heaviest rain has fallen

in Los Angeles County, but some heavy rain is falling just over the

San Bernardino County line. Runoff will likely cause urban and small

stream flooding in the advisory area. Additional showers and

thunderstorms continue further to the east into the Victorville

area. Some roadway flooding and flooding of washes is possible.

Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Adelanto, Pinon

Hills, El Mirage, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Helendale and Oro

Grande.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.