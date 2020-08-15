Flood Advisory issued August 15 at 2:56PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 251 PM PDT, thunderstorms continued just north of Big Pines and
Wrightwood and were nearly stationary. The heaviest rain has fallen
in Los Angeles County, but some heavy rain is falling just over the
San Bernardino County line. Runoff will likely cause urban and small
stream flooding in the advisory area. Additional showers and
thunderstorms continue further to the east into the Victorville
area. Some roadway flooding and flooding of washes is possible.
Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Adelanto, Pinon
Hills, El Mirage, Phelan, Mountain View Acres, Helendale and Oro
Grande.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.