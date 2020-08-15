Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 2:24PM PDT until August 15 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

North central San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 223 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hwy 79

Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, or 8 miles south of Anza, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Anza, Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, S7 –

East Grade Rd, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Warner

Springs, Palomar Mountain, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove

and Sage.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.