Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 3:04PM PDT until August 15 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 303 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anza, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Anza, Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between

Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove

and Sage.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.