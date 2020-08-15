Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 3:04PM PDT until August 15 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 303 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anza, and is
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Anza, Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between
Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Oak Grove
and Sage.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.