Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 4:08PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 408 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 14 miles northwest of Chiriaco

Summit, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly Joshua Tree

National Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.