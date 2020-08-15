Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 4:24PM PDT until August 15 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 423 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of

Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 15 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit,

and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over Joshua Tree National Park.

Hikers and campers may be susceptible to storm impacts.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.