Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:16PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 113 PM PDT, Meteorologist were tracking a strong thunderstorm

over Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, or 10 miles southwest of

Anza. This storm was nearly stationary.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Anza, Aguanga, Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 Between Oak

Grove And Aguanga.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.