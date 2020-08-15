Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:56PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 155 PM PDT, Meteorologist were tracking a strong thunderstorm

over Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, or about 3 miles south

of Idyllwild-Pine Cove. This storm was nearly stationary.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Anza, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Hwy

74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center

and Anza.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.