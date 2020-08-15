Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 232 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 11 miles southwest of Twentynine
Palms. This storm was nearly stationary.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Key View.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
