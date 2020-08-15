Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 232 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 11 miles southwest of Twentynine

Palms. This storm was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.