Excessive Heat Warning issued August 17 at 2:10AM PDT until August 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110-
130 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Much of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures of 100-105 degrees
expected for Bishop, Olancha, Caliente, Pioche, and Hiko; 110-
115 degrees expected for the Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite,
Pahrump, Beatty, Littlefield and the Morongo Basin; 115-125
degrees expected for the Colorado River Valley including Lake
Havasu City, Needles, Bullhead City and Laughlin; 120-130
degrees expected for Furnace Creek in Death Valley National
Park.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
