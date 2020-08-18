Excessive Heat Warning issued August 18 at 1:12PM PDT until August 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from
98 to 118, hottest in the deserts and Inland Empire. Warm
overnight lows will be widespread in the 70s lower elevations,
except in the 80s and 90s across the lower desert.
* WHERE…Deserts, valleys, inland Orange County, and mountains
below 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures expected:
Inland Empire……………104 to 111.
Inland Orange County………95 to 102.
High Deserts……………..102 to 110.
San Diego County Valleys…..95 to 106.
Mountains below 5000 feet….92 to 102.
Lower Deserts…………….112 to 118.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.