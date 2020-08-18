Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 1:00PM PDT until August 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 1259 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. In addition, excessive rainfall will

likely result in debris flows within and downstream of the Valley

Fire burn scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Forest Falls, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit and

Green Valley Lake.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.