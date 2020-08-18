Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 12:50PM PDT until August 18 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 345 PM PDT.

* At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Three quarters of an inch of

rain has fallen in East Hemet in just the past half hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hemet, San Jacinto, Valle Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet

And Mountain Center, Saboba Indian Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.