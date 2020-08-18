Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 1:44PM PDT until August 18 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that the storms have
dissipated over the area. However, urban flooding has been reported
in East Hemet and it will take time for flood waters to subside.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hemet, San Jacinto, Valle Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And
Mountain Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.