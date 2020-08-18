Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 1:44PM PDT until August 18 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that the storms have

dissipated over the area. However, urban flooding has been reported

in East Hemet and it will take time for flood waters to subside.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hemet, San Jacinto, Valle Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And

Mountain Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.