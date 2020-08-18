Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 1:51PM PDT until August 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 148 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Around one to two inches of rain has
already fallen and very intense rainfall is continuing. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Hwy
18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 330 Between San
Bernardino And Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And
Skyforest, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit and Green Valley
Lake.
Move to higher ground now! Act quickly to protect your life!