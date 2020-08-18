Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 2:10PM PDT until August 18 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 206 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over and upstream of

the Apple Fire burn scar will result in potentially deadly and

destructive debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials. The thunderstorms are

building southward so the northern of the Apple Fire Burn scar

will be impacted first.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Apple Fire burn scar, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Banning, Angelus

Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home

Village, Calimesa, Cherry Valley.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in potentially

deadly and destructive debris flows. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.