Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 2:35PM PDT until August 18 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 230 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms
developing just east of East Hemet. These thunderstorms will move
into the warning area and produce heavy rainfall which could bring
additional flooding to the warned area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hemet, San Jacinto, Valle Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And
Mountain Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.