Flood Advisory issued August 18 at 7:32PM PDT until August 18 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 930 PM MST /930 PM PDT/.
* At 732 PM MST /732 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due
to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is either ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. This could be resulting in some flooded washes over
Highway 93 north and south of Interstate 40 as well as side
streets in the city of Needles.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley and
Willow Valley.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments