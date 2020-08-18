Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 12:54PM PDT until August 18 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 200 PM PDT.

* At 1253 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Angelus

Oaks, or 7 miles northwest of Forest Falls, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Forest Falls, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 330 Between San

Bernardino And Running Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit and Green Valley Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.