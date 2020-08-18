Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 1:57PM PDT until August 18 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 156 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forest Falls,

and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Highland,

Banning, Angelus Oaks, Mentone, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit and Mountain Home Village.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.