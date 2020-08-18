Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 11:43AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 1141 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Big Bear Lake. This storm was drifting northwest.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.