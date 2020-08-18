Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:26AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 325 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Brawley, moving west at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities down to 5 miles will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Brawley, Westmorland, Calipatria, Alamorio and Wiest.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 20.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 19 and 32.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 17 and 32.