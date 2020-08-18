Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:49PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 549 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving west at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.