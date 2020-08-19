Excessive Heat Warning issued August 19 at 2:18PM PDT until August 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures expected through Friday.

* WHERE…Part of northwest Arizona, southeast California and far

southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures 110-115 degrees expected

for the Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow and the

Morongo Basin; 112-120 degrees expected for the Lake Mead

National Recreation Area; 120-125 degrees expected for Furnace

Creek in Death Valley National Park; 103-108 degrees around

Kingman.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.