Excessive Heat Warning issued August 19 at 8:56PM PDT until August 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County
Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, San Diego County Valleys, Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills, Riverside County Mountains,
Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Mountains and San
Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures expected:
Inland Empire……………..99 to 107.
Inland Orange County……….92 to 98.
High Deserts………………98 to 108.
San Diego County Valleys……92 to 100.
Mountains below 5000 feet…..92 to 100.
Lower Deserts……………..110 to 116.
* OUTLOOK…Temperatures will moderate somewhat for Friday through
the weekend but will remain mostly above seasonal averages.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.