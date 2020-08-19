Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 2:46PM PDT until August 19 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 246 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wrightwood, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, I-15 Through The

Cajon Pass, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Pinon Hills, Phelan and

Highway 138 between Llano and the San Bernardino County line.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.