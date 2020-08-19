Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 3:30PM PDT until August 19 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wrightwood, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Hwy 138 Between I-15
And Hwy 2, Pinon Hills, Phelan and Highway 138 between Llano and the
San Bernardino County line.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.