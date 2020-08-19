Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 12:32PM PDT until August 19 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 230 PM PDT.
* At 1231 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will likely cause roadway and small stream
flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, northern Mount San Gorgonio, Big Bear
Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin
Lake, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Hwy 18 Between
Running Springs And Big Bear and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And
Lucerne Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments