Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 1:23PM PDT until August 19 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 121 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. While storms in the area have weakened, light to

moderate rain will continue to produce runoff and the threat minor

flooding along portions of Highway 38.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, northern Mount San Gorgonio, Big Bear

Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin

Lake, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Big Bear and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.