Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 1:23PM PDT until August 19 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 121 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in
the advisory area. While storms in the area have weakened, light to
moderate rain will continue to produce runoff and the threat minor
flooding along portions of Highway 38.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, northern Mount San Gorgonio, Big Bear
Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin
Lake, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Hwy 18 Between Running
Springs And Big Bear and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments