Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 4:59PM PDT until August 19 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 459 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory

area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree including State Route 62.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.