Excessive Heat Warning issued August 20 at 2:55AM PDT until August 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures expected.
* WHERE…Owens Valley, Mojave Preserve, Lower Colorado River
Valley near Lake Havasu, Arizona Strip.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures of 100-105 degrees
expected for Bishop, Olancha, Caliente, Pioche, and Hiko; 112-
120 degrees expected for the lower Colorado River Valley
including Lake Havasu City, Needles, Bullhead City and
Laughlin.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
