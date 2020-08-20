Excessive Heat Warning issued August 20 at 2:55AM PDT until August 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures expected through Friday.
* WHERE…Part of northwest Arizona, southeast California and
far southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures 110-115 degrees
expected for the Las Vegas Valley, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow
and the Morongo Basin; 112-120 degrees expected for the Lake
Mead National Recreation Area; 120-125 degrees expected for
Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park; 103-108 degrees
around Kingman.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.