Excessive Heat Warning issued August 20 at 3:08AM PDT until August 20 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116,

hottest in the deserts and Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures expected:

Inland Empire……………..98 to 108.

Inland Orange County……….92 to 98.

High Deserts………………98 to 108.

San Diego County Valleys……92 to 102.

Mountains below 5000 feet…..92 to 100.

Lower Deserts…………….112 to 116.

* OUTLOOK…Temperatures will moderate somewhat for Friday

through the weekend but will remain mostly above seasonal

averages.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.