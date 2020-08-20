Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 5:48PM PDT until August 20 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 548 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly along Amboy Road between Twentynine Palms and Amboy.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Amboy Road and State Route 62 east of Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments