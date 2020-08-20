Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 6:44PM PDT until August 20 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 644 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm produced over

an inch of rainfall between Twentynine Palms and Amboy Road before

dissipating by 6 PM PDT. Minor flooding is expected along sections

of Amboy Road and State Route 62 east of Twentynine Palms Airport

from the earlier heavy rainfall.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.