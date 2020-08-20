Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 6:44PM PDT until August 20 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 644 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm produced over
an inch of rainfall between Twentynine Palms and Amboy Road before
dissipating by 6 PM PDT. Minor flooding is expected along sections
of Amboy Road and State Route 62 east of Twentynine Palms Airport
from the earlier heavy rainfall.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Amboy Road and State Route 62 east of Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.