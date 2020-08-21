Flood Advisory issued August 21 at 1:13PM PDT until August 21 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream

flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…

Onyx Summit, northern Mount San Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Onyx

Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,

Baldwin Lake, Woodlands and Heart Bar Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.