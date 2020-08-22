Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 4:07PM PDT until August 22 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Nipton, Cima and Ivanpah roads in and near the
Mojave National Preserve. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
