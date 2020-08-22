Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 5:02PM PDT until August 22 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms thunderstorms
producing heavy rain within the Mojave National Preserve over Cima
Road and Morning Star Mine road. Flash flooding was reported to be
impacting Nipton Road and Cima Road.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Trained spotters.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.