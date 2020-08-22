Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 5:02PM PDT until August 22 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms thunderstorms

producing heavy rain within the Mojave National Preserve over Cima

Road and Morning Star Mine road. Flash flooding was reported to be

impacting Nipton Road and Cima Road.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Trained spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of roads.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.