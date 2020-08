Flash Flood Warning issued August 22 at 6:14PM PDT until August 22 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated have

dissipated over the Mojave National Preserved. Radar total rainfall

estimates between 1 and 3 inches were indicated in the warned area.

Flooding from the earlier heavy rainfall will impact roads until at

least 715 PM PDT.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of washes and roads.

Cima Road, Ivanpah Road, Morning Star Ming Road and Nipton Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.