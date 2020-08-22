Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 4:55PM PDT until August 22 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 700 PM PDT.
* At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream
flooding in the advisory area.
* Flooding will be likely along Highway 247 just south of Daggett,
and otherwise over rural areas of San Bernardino County.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
