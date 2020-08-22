Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 22 at 2:00PM PDT until August 22 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 245 PM PDT.
* At 159 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountain
Pass, or 11 miles southwest of Primm, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Mountain Pass and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 164
and 180.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
