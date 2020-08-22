Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 22 at 2:22PM PDT until August 22 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 220 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountain Pass,

or 12 miles southwest of Primm, and is nearly stationary. This storm

has had very clear radar indications of hail, and may be producing

gusty winds and heavy rain as well.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mountain Pass and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.

This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 164

and 180.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.